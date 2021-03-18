 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Reporters Sans Frontières appoints Tyto as pro bono PR partner

By Oswin Knuckles
23 hours ago
Tyto

Pan-European technology PR agency Tyto has been appointed by Reporters Sans Frontières (Reporters Without Borders) as the international non-profit’s pro bono PR partner across Europe.

Tyto’s brief aims to further shine a light on the limitations and dangers faced by free press worldwide, highlight how many journalists are currently incarcerated due to dictatorial regimes, and push for an end to media censorship and suppression.

Tyto’s initial focus was on the promotion of RSF’s Violence Against Female Journalists report, which launched on 8 March to coincide with International Women’s Day. This was the first in the list of publications and campaigns that Tyto will support over the coming weeks and months.

The partnership with Reporters Sans Frontières is being delivered as part of the Tyto Foundation – Tyto’s formal commitment to donate equal to 20% of its annual profit in free services to pro bono projects.

