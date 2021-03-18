Reporters Sans Frontières appoints Tyto as pro bono PR partner

Pan-European technology PR agency Tyto has been appointed by Reporters Sans Frontières (Reporters Without Borders) as the international non-profit’s pro bono PR partner across Europe.

Tyto’s brief aims to further shine a light on the limitations and dangers faced by free press worldwide, highlight how many journalists are currently incarcerated due to dictatorial regimes, and push for an end to media censorship and suppression.

Tyto’s initial focus was on the promotion of RSF’s Violence Against Female Journalists report, which launched on 8 March to coincide with International Women’s Day. This was the first in the list of publications and campaigns that Tyto will support over the coming weeks and months.

The partnership with Reporters Sans Frontières is being delivered as part of the Tyto Foundation – Tyto’s formal commitment to donate equal to 20% of its annual profit in free services to pro bono projects.