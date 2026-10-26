Rewind Radio Retro Station Launched
Cornwall’s Rewind Radio launched its sister station Rewind Radio Retro on Thursday 15th October.
Rewind Radio Retro will play music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, and is available on DAB+, online, through its mobile app and on smart speakers.
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Rewind Radio
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Rewind Radio Retro
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