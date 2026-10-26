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News / Consumer

Rewind Radio Retro Station Launched

By Christina Pirilla
5 mins ago
[email protected]

Cornwall’s Rewind Radio launched its sister station Rewind Radio Retro on Thursday 15th October.

Rewind Radio Retro will play music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, and is available on DAB+, online, through its mobile app and on smart speakers.

Rewind Radio Rewind Radio Retro

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