Richard Clinnick becomes Editor of Rail Express
Rail Express has appointed Richard Clinnick as editor. Richard will be focused on overseeing content on both the magazine and online.
Richard joined on the 5 December from his editor role at Inside Track, and has also previously served as an associate editor at International Railway Journal.
