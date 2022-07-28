 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Richard Fenning joins Sherlock Communications

Richard Fenning
By Oswin Knuckles
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sherlock Communications has appointed Richard Fenning as director of search engine optimisation (SEO). Richard will develop the SEO department, driving innovation, leading strategic vision, and providing increased value to the agency’s numerous international clients, such as Akamai, Getty Images, Maersk and Virufy. While he will primarily be based at the company’s offices in Brazil, he will collaborate with Sherlock Communications staff across its operations in Latin America.

Born in Ireland, Fenning joins after spending three years working at Americanas S.A. in Rio de Janeiro as SEO manager. Responsible for the complete SEO strategy for e-commerce brands focusing on organic performance, he also led Americanas’ App Store optimisation (ASO) strategy, increasing organic installs by 90 per cent year-on-year through improved keyword ranking.

 

 

Richard Fenning Sherlock Communications