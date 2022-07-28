Richard Fenning joins Sherlock Communications

Sherlock Communications has appointed Richard Fenning as director of search engine optimisation (SEO). Richard will develop the SEO department, driving innovation, leading strategic vision, and providing increased value to the agency’s numerous international clients, such as Akamai, Getty Images, Maersk and Virufy. While he will primarily be based at the company’s offices in Brazil, he will collaborate with Sherlock Communications staff across its operations in Latin America.

Born in Ireland, Fenning joins after spending three years working at Americanas S.A. in Rio de Janeiro as SEO manager. Responsible for the complete SEO strategy for e-commerce brands focusing on organic performance, he also led Americanas’ App Store optimisation (ASO) strategy, increasing organic installs by 90 per cent year-on-year through improved keyword ranking.