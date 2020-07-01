 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Richard Frost joins TOPHOTELNEWS

By Parina Rama
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Top Hotel News

TOPHOTELNEWS has appointed Richard Frost as editor-in-chief, where he will focus on hotel design, hotel development, hotel construction, hotel openings and general hotel news. Working remotely from Manchester, he is also responsible for managing a team of writers and freelancers based around the world. Richard joined TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the company behind TOPHOTELNEWS, in May from his online editor role at Sleeper Media, publisher of Sleeper, Starboard and Supper. He prefers to be contacted by email on frost.r@tophotelprojects.com. Richard is also active on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and his personal website richardfrosty.

