News / Consumer

Richard Ingram returns to Auto Express

Auto Express
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Auto Express has appointed Richard Ingram as deputy editor. Prior to this, Richard served as editor at Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and returns to Auto Express having previously worked as reviews and features editor and news editor at the title. He can be found tweeting @rsp_ingram.

Auto Express Carbuyer.co.uk DrivingElectric Richard Ingram

