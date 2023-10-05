Richard Ingram returns to Auto Express
Auto Express has appointed Richard Ingram as deputy editor. Prior to this, Richard served as editor at Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and returns to Auto Express having previously worked as reviews and features editor and news editor at the title. He can be found tweeting @rsp_ingram.
Recent news related to Auto Express, Carbuyer.co.uk or DrivingElectric
Recent news related to Richard Ingram
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Richard Ingram
-
Auto Express
7 contacts
-
Carbuyer.co.uk
4 contacts
-
DrivingElectric
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story