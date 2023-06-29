Rik Henderson has joined T3.com as news editor
T3.com has appointed Rik Henderson as news editor.
Rik joined on 12 June from his senior news editor role at Pocket-lint and has also previously served as deputy editor at Home Cinema Choice. He can be found tweeting @RikHenderson.
