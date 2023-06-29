 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rik Henderson has joined T3.com as news editor

T3
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
T3.com has appointed Rik Henderson as news editor.

Rik joined on 12 June from his senior news editor role at Pocket-lint and has also previously served as deputy editor at Home Cinema Choice. He can be found tweeting @RikHenderson.

