 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Riot announces a raft of promotions and new hires after successful first year under new leadership

Ruby Fitzgerald, Sofia Saghir and Jules Barretto
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Riot Communications has announced a raft of promotions and new hires within its campaigns team, a year after coming under the leadership of new MD Caitlin Allen.

Riot welcomed three new members of staff in Sofia Saghir (campaigns manager), Ruby Fitzgerald (campaigns executive) and Jules Baretto (intern). Meanwhile, two members of the existing team have had promotions. Emily Souders has been promoted to campaigns director and Niamh Houston has been promoted to senior campaigns executive.

Riot Communications