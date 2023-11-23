Riot announces a raft of promotions and new hires after successful first year under new leadership

Riot Communications has announced a raft of promotions and new hires within its campaigns team, a year after coming under the leadership of new MD Caitlin Allen.

Riot welcomed three new members of staff in Sofia Saghir (campaigns manager), Ruby Fitzgerald (campaigns executive) and Jules Baretto (intern). Meanwhile, two members of the existing team have had promotions. Emily Souders has been promoted to campaigns director and Niamh Houston has been promoted to senior campaigns executive.