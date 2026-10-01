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News / PR

Riot Communications appointed by Theatr Clwyd

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Riot Communications has been appointed by Wales’ largest producing theatre, Theatr Clwyd, to handle its UK national PR.

Built in 1976 to provide cultural opportunities for people living in North Wales, Theatr Clwyd’s stages have since been graced by stars including Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Dalton, Owen Teale, Katherine Parkinson and many more.

Riot Communications will handle Theatr Clwyd’s UK national PR, with a focus on reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s most important producing theatres.

Riot Communications