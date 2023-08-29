Riot Communications chosen by the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lectures 2023

Riot Communications has been hired to promote the Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution, the brainchild of Michael Faraday begun in 1825 and broadcast on UK national television every year since 1966.

The Christmas Lectures are widely regarded as the jewel in the Royal Institution’s crown and have been given by such eminent scientists as Nobel Prize winners William and Lawrence Bragg, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Nancy Rothwell, Professor Alice Roberts, Sir Jonathan Van-Tan and Dame Sue Black.