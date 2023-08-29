 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Riot Communications chosen by the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lectures 2023

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Riot Communications has been hired to promote the Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution, the brainchild of Michael Faraday begun in 1825 and broadcast on UK national television every year since 1966.

The Christmas Lectures are widely regarded as the jewel in the Royal Institution’s crown and have been given by such eminent scientists as Nobel Prize winners William and Lawrence Bragg, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Nancy Rothwell, Professor Alice Roberts, Sir Jonathan Van-Tan and Dame Sue Black.

