Riot Communications to handle PR for the Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution 2024

Riot Communications has been appointed to promote the Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution, the world’s leading science lectures for young people, coming to the BBC at Christmas 2024.

Broadcasting annually since 1966, the Christmas Lectures were established by Michael Faraday in 1825 and in 1936 became the first science programme to air on UK national television. With millions of views each year on BBC Four and iPlayer, the Christmas Lectures are the biggest demonstration-based science event for young people and have formed part of a festive tradition for many generations.