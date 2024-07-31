Riot Communications to handle PR for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2024
Riot Communications has been hired to handle publicity for ‘the Oscars of Comedy’, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.
Riot Communications specialises in arts, culture and entertainment. Its clients include publishers Penguin Random House and Pan Macmillan, Oscar-winning animation studio Aardman, cultural organisations such as the Royal Institution and the Science Museum Group, and cultural prizes from the Nero Book Awards to the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting.