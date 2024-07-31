 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Riot Communications to handle PR for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2024

Riot Communications
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Riot Communications has been hired to handle publicity for ‘the Oscars of Comedy’, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Riot Communications specialises in arts, culture and entertainment. Its clients include publishers Penguin Random House and Pan Macmillan, Oscar-winning animation studio Aardman, cultural organisations such as the Royal Institution and the Science Museum Group, and cultural prizes from the Nero Book Awards to the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting.