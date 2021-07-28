Roaring Mouse appoints Stephanie Dobson to support agency expansion

Roaring Mouse Public Relations, a specialist PR agency for early-stage technology businesses, has appointed Stephanie Dobson as senior PR consultant. Stephanie has extensive experience in the technology, marketing, financial and professional-service sectors, previously working in-house at Co-operative Financial Services, and as head of PR at Experian. She represented clients including Bank of Scotland Corporate, Prudential and ASDA during a ten-year stint at Euro RSCG Biss Lancaster (now Havas PR) in Manchester.