 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Roaring Mouse appoints Stephanie Dobson to support agency expansion

By Oswin Knuckles
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Steph Dobson

Roaring Mouse Public Relations, a specialist PR agency for early-stage technology businesses, has appointed Stephanie Dobson as senior PR consultant. Stephanie has extensive experience in the technology, marketing, financial and professional-service sectors, previously working in-house at Co-operative Financial Services, and as head of PR at Experian. She represented clients including Bank of Scotland Corporate, Prudential and ASDA during a ten-year stint at Euro RSCG Biss Lancaster (now Havas PR) in Manchester.

Tags:
Roaring Mouse Public Relations Stephanie Dobson