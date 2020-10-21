 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Roaring Mouse chosen by Pennyworth

By Rob Lock
10 hours ago
Pennyworth founders

Jeremy Takle (left) and Ben Harvey (right) 

Roaring Mouse has been appointed by Pennyworth, a digital bank planning to launch in the UK in 2021.

Founded by Jeremy Takle and Ben Harvey, formerly managing director and head of product respectively at Barclays’ US Digital Consumer Bank, Pennyworth started the process to obtain a UK banking license in March 2020. It plans to attract young professionals and middle managers, and provide tailored support to help them achieve their financial goals.

Roaring Mouse is advising Pennyworth ahead of a planned UK launch next year, supporting the bank’s fundraising activities and helping to recruit a community of users for its beta app.

