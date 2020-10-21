Roaring Mouse chosen by Pennyworth

Jeremy Takle (left) and Ben Harvey (right)

Roaring Mouse has been appointed by Pennyworth, a digital bank planning to launch in the UK in 2021.

Founded by Jeremy Takle and Ben Harvey, formerly managing director and head of product respectively at Barclays’ US Digital Consumer Bank, Pennyworth started the process to obtain a UK banking license in March 2020. It plans to attract young professionals and middle managers, and provide tailored support to help them achieve their financial goals.

Roaring Mouse is advising Pennyworth ahead of a planned UK launch next year, supporting the bank’s fundraising activities and helping to recruit a community of users for its beta app.