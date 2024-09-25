Rob Munro starts as Editor of LARA Magazine
HMG Aerospace has appointed Rob Munro as editor at LARA Magazine, a bi-monthly publication providing global coverage of the low-fare and regional aviation industry. Prior to this, Rob was QA editor at Mother Tongue and a freelance journalist, covering a range of topics, including health, technology, investment and finance.
Recent news related to LARA Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rob Munro
-
LARA Magazine
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story