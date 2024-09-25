 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Rob Munro starts as Editor of LARA Magazine

LARA
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

HMG Aerospace has appointed Rob Munro as editor at LARA Magazine, a bi-monthly publication providing global coverage of the low-fare and regional aviation industry. Prior to this, Rob was QA editor at Mother Tongue and a freelance journalist, covering a range of topics, including health, technology, investment and finance.

HMG Aerospace LARA Magazine Mother Tongue Rob Munro

