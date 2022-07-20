Role change for Andrew Brookes at Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian
Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian have appointed Andrew Brookes as head of news, leading the news team in Spalding. He is responsible for the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian print titles and the Spalding Today website.
Andrew previously served as senior reporter on the Iliffe Media Group regional news papers and website.
