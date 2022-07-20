 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Andrew Brookes at Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian

Spalding Today
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian have appointed Andrew Brookes as head of news, leading the news team in Spalding. He is responsible for the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian print titles and the Spalding Today website.

Andrew previously served as senior reporter on the Iliffe Media Group regional news papers and website.

Andrew Brookes Lincolnshire Free Press Spalding Guardian

