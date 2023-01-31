Role change for Bryony Bowie at Tesco Magazine
Tesco Magazine has appointed Bryony Bowie as acting senior food editor, covering the role while Elli Donajgrodzki is on leave. She is now responsible for overseeing all food, drink and recipe content in the magazine.
Bryony previously served as deputy food editor on the Cedar Communications magazine.
Recent news related to Tesco Magazine
Recent news related to Bryony Bowie or Elli Donajgrodzki
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bryony Bowie
-
Elli Donajgrodzki
-
Tesco Magazine
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story