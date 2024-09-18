Role change for Harry Rutter at Reach plc

Reach plc has appointed Harry Rutter as engagement editor across the group, including the Mirror, Express, Star and OK!.

It’s an audience development role, focusing on off-platform traffic, boosting engagement across social media sites and increasing readership through newsletters and WhatsApp.

He will not only be working across national titles, but across regional titles including the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo, plus the publisher’s sites in America, including the Mirror US and Express US.