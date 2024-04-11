 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Holly Christodoulou at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Holly Christodoulou as a digital court reporter at The Sun, covering UK-based court stories and breaking crime news. Prior to this, she was a senior news reporter at the publication.

Holly Christodoulou News UK The Sun The Sun Online

