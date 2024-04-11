Role change for Holly Christodoulou at The Sun
News UK has appointed Holly Christodoulou as a digital court reporter at The Sun, covering UK-based court stories and breaking crime news. Prior to this, she was a senior news reporter at the publication.
Recent news related to The Sun Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Holly Christodoulou
-
The Sun Online
125 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story