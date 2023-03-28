Role change for Jennifer Hahn at Dezeen
Dezeen has appointed Jennifer Hahn as design and environment editor. She will be covering design projects related to social and environmental sustainability, from furniture and materials to products and fashion.
Jennifer previously served as assistant editor (design and environment) on the Dezeen Ltd website.
