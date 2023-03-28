 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Jennifer Hahn at Dezeen

dezeen
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dezeen has appointed Jennifer Hahn as design and environment editor. She will be covering design projects related to social and environmental sustainability, from furniture and materials to products and fashion.

Jennifer previously served as assistant editor (design and environment) on the Dezeen Ltd website.

Dezeen Jennifer Hahn

