Role change for João-Pierre Ruth at InformationWeek
InformationWeek has appointed João-Pierre Ruth as a senior editor. He will focus on editing and reporting on enterprise IT including tech policy (ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk), fintech, code strategy, and cloud & edge computing.
João-Pierre previously served as a senior writer on the UBM plc website.
