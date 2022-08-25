 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Role change for Kev Lochun at HistoryExtra

History Extra
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

History Extra has appointed Kev Lochun as deputy digital editor. He will be commissioning content across HistoryExtra.com, with a particular interest in history in popular culture.

Kev previously served as digital section editor on the website.

History Extra Kev Lochun

Recent news related to History Extra

Promotion for Rachel Dinning at BBC History Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kev Lochun
  • History Extra
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login