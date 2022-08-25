Role change for Kev Lochun at HistoryExtra
History Extra has appointed Kev Lochun as deputy digital editor. He will be commissioning content across HistoryExtra.com, with a particular interest in history in popular culture.
Kev previously served as digital section editor on the website.
