Role change for Kim Neville at netMAGmedia
Kim Neville works now as a publishing assistant/features editor at netMAGmedia and is responsible for the product feature content for the following publications: Architects Datafile, Housebuilder and Developer, Housing Management and Maintenance, Selfbuilder and Homemaker and Building Construction Design. Prior to this, she was a PR and digital sales and marketing/editorial at the publishing house.
Recent news related to Architects Datafile (ADF), building construction design, Housebuilder and Developer (HBD), Housing Management & Maintenance (HMM) or Selfbuilder + Homemaker (SBH)
