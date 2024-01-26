 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Kim Neville at netMAGmedia

netMAGmedia
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Kim Neville works now as a publishing assistant/features editor at netMAGmedia and is responsible for the product feature content for the following publications: Architects Datafile, Housebuilder and Developer, Housing Management and Maintenance, Selfbuilder and Homemaker and Building Construction Design. Prior to this, she was a PR and digital sales and marketing/editorial at the publishing house.

Architects Datafile Building Construction Design Housebuilder and Developer Housing Management and Maintenance netMAGmedia Selfbuilder and Homemaker

