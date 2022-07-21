 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Laura Rogan at Secret Media Network

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Secret Media Network has appointed Laura Rogan as social media lead, heading up social media efforts for Secret Media’s UK and Nordic publications. She works across all channels and drive the video team, helping to maximise their video journalism efforts.

Laura previously served as editor & social media/video lead for Secret Manchester. 

