Role change for Laura Rogan at Secret Media Network
Secret Media Network has appointed Laura Rogan as social media lead, heading up social media efforts for Secret Media’s UK and Nordic publications. She works across all channels and drive the video team, helping to maximise their video journalism efforts.
Laura previously served as editor & social media/video lead for Secret Manchester.
Recent news related to Secret Manchester
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Rogan
-
Secret Manchester
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story