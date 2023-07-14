 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Lauren Davidson at Grimsby Live

Grimsby Live
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
Grimsby Live has appointed Lauren Davidson as senior reporter, covering crime, courts, human interest, real life and breaking news stories in the northern Lincolnshire region.

Lauren previously served as reporter on the Reach plc website.

Grimsby Live Lauren Davidson

