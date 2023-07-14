Role change for Lauren Davidson at Grimsby Live
Grimsby Live has appointed Lauren Davidson as senior reporter, covering crime, courts, human interest, real life and breaking news stories in the northern Lincolnshire region.
Lauren previously served as reporter on the Reach plc website.
