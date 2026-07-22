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News / Consumer

Role change for Lydia Mansi at The Good Web Guide

thegoodwebguide
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Good Web Guide, the fashion and lifestyle platform, has appointed Lydia Mansi as the Devon and Cornwall editor. She is looking for any brands, hotels and restaurants to get in touch for inclusion in reviews, news, diary listings and shopping pages.

Lydia continues her role as the title’s beauty and travel editor, and is interested in hotel/spa reviews (UK and international), openings, news and products.

Lydia Mansi The Good Web Guide

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