Role change for Lydia Mansi at The Good Web Guide
The Good Web Guide, the fashion and lifestyle platform, has appointed Lydia Mansi as the Devon and Cornwall editor. She is looking for any brands, hotels and restaurants to get in touch for inclusion in reviews, news, diary listings and shopping pages.
Lydia continues her role as the title’s beauty and travel editor, and is interested in hotel/spa reviews (UK and international), openings, news and products.
Recent news related to The Good Web Guide
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lydia Mansi
-
The Good Web Guide
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story