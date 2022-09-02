Role change for Patrick Clarke at The Quietus
The Quietus has appointed Patrick Clarke as acting editor. He will be commissioning and editing the majority of music features from now until the end of December, covering music and culture of all forms, with a focus on the left field, underground and unusual.
Patrick previously served as assistant editor on the website.
