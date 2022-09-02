 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Patrick Clarke at The Quietus

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Quietus has appointed Patrick Clarke as acting editor. He will be commissioning and editing the majority of music features from now until the end of December, covering music and culture of all forms, with a focus on the left field, underground and unusual.

Patrick previously served as assistant editor on the website.

