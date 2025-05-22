 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Philippa Kelly at The Art Newspaper

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
The Art Newspaper has appointed Philippa Kelly as associate digital editor. She will be writing, editing and commissioning stories across the publication’s website with a focus on news – as opposed to exhibition reviews etc.

Philippa was previously assistant digital editor at the title.

