Role change for Philippa Kelly at The Art Newspaper
The Art Newspaper has appointed Philippa Kelly as associate digital editor. She will be writing, editing and commissioning stories across the publication’s website with a focus on news – as opposed to exhibition reviews etc.
Philippa was previously assistant digital editor at the title.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Philippa Kelly
-
The Art Newspaper (Online)
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story