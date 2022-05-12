Role change for Sophie Grubb at Bristol Live
Bristol Live has appointed Sophie Grubb as content editor. She will be editing general news on the Bristol Live newsdesk but she also has an oversight of What’s On content as well as the title’s newsletter project. Sophie previously served as senior reporter at the website.
Recent news related to Bristol Live
Recent news related to Sophie Grubb
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sophie Grubb
-
Bristol Live
21 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story