News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Sophie Grubb at Bristol Live

BristolLive
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bristol Live has appointed Sophie Grubb as content editor. She will be editing general news on the Bristol Live newsdesk but she also has an oversight of What’s On content as well as the title’s newsletter project. Sophie previously served as senior reporter at the website.

Bristol Live Sophie Grubb

