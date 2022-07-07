 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Rob Slade at 220 Triathlon

220 Triathlon
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
220 Triathlon has appointed Rob Slade as content editor to focus on covering news, writing / commissioning features and reviews for both web and print. He also manages 220 Triathlon sponsored content and affiliate content.

Rob previously served as features editor on the Immediate Media Company magazine and website.

