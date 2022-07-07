Role change for Rob Slade at 220 Triathlon
220 Triathlon has appointed Rob Slade as content editor to focus on covering news, writing / commissioning features and reviews for both web and print. He also manages 220 Triathlon sponsored content and affiliate content.
Rob previously served as features editor on the Immediate Media Company magazine and website.
