Role change for Save The Student’s Laura Brown

Save the Student
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Save The Student has appointed Laura Brown as co-head of editorial, managing the title’s national student surveys and overseeing the running of the editorial department. She is interested in covering stories related to student money – particularly Student Loans, money management and living costs.

Laura previously served as senior editor on the website.

Laura Brown Save The Student

