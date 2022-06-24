Role change for Save The Student’s Laura Brown
Save The Student has appointed Laura Brown as co-head of editorial, managing the title’s national student surveys and overseeing the running of the editorial department. She is interested in covering stories related to student money – particularly Student Loans, money management and living costs.
Laura previously served as senior editor on the website.
