Role change for Sean Rai-Roche at PV Tech

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 mins ago
PV Tech has appointed Sean Rai-Roche as section editor for premium content. He is interested in hearing about any solar PV related news, from upstream production of raw materials and components (predominantly in China) to downstream deployment across the world.

Sean previously served as senior reporter at the title.

