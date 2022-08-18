Role change for Sean Rai-Roche at PV Tech
PV Tech has appointed Sean Rai-Roche as section editor for premium content. He is interested in hearing about any solar PV related news, from upstream production of raw materials and components (predominantly in China) to downstream deployment across the world.
Sean previously served as senior reporter at the title.
