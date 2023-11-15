 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Role change for Tom Sieber and Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell

AJBell
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

AJ Bell has promoted Tom Sieber from deputy editor to editor at Shares magazine. Former editor Dan Coatsworth is now editor-in-chief at AJ Bell. Dan will continue to look after the Money & Markets podcast and will write for Shares on an ad hoc basis.

Dan Coatsworth Tom Sieber

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Daniel Coatsworth
  • Tom Sieber
  • Shares
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login