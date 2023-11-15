Role change for Tom Sieber and Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell
AJ Bell has promoted Tom Sieber from deputy editor to editor at Shares magazine. Former editor Dan Coatsworth is now editor-in-chief at AJ Bell. Dan will continue to look after the Money & Markets podcast and will write for Shares on an ad hoc basis.
