Role changes for Daniel Lanyon and Oliver Smith as ETF Stream acquires AltFi

By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
AltFi

AltFi, the fintech media brand for the rapidly growing alternative finance and fintech community, has been acquired by ETF Stream, the media brand for everything ETF-related in Europe, Australia and Asia.

Both editorial teams will remain separate but as part of the deal Daniel Lanyon has been promoted to editor-in-chief of AltFi and Oliver Smith promoted to managing editor of AltFi, with Aisling Finn continuing as junior reporter.

Daniel can be found tweeting @DJLanyon, Oliver tweets @OliverSmithEU and Aisling is @aislingfinnn.

