Role changes for Daniel Lanyon and Oliver Smith as ETF Stream acquires AltFi

AltFi, the fintech media brand for the rapidly growing alternative finance and fintech community, has been acquired by ETF Stream, the media brand for everything ETF-related in Europe, Australia and Asia.

Both editorial teams will remain separate but as part of the deal Daniel Lanyon has been promoted to editor-in-chief of AltFi and Oliver Smith promoted to managing editor of AltFi, with Aisling Finn continuing as junior reporter.

Daniel can be found tweeting @DJLanyon, Oliver tweets @OliverSmithEU and Aisling is @aislingfinnn.