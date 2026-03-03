 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Rooster appointed by five Hyatt Hotels

HERO Hotel Lobby - Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

PR & communications agency, Rooster, has been appointed as the UK agency to support strategy, creativity and execution across a portfolio of five Hyatt hotels.

Rooster will leverage its expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to deliver impactful PR results for four hotels across Hyatt brand portfolios; Classics (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill and Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars), Luxury (Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) and Lifestyle (Andaz London Liverpool Street) hotels. Hyatt Regency London Olympia, which will open in 2026, will come into Rooster’s remit once open.

Rooster