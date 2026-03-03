Rooster appointed by five Hyatt Hotels

PR & communications agency, Rooster, has been appointed as the UK agency to support strategy, creativity and execution across a portfolio of five Hyatt hotels.

Rooster will leverage its expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to deliver impactful PR results for four hotels across Hyatt brand portfolios; Classics (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill and Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars), Luxury (Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) and Lifestyle (Andaz London Liverpool Street) hotels. Hyatt Regency London Olympia, which will open in 2026, will come into Rooster’s remit once open.