 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Rooster chosen by Clink Hostels

By Rob Lock
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Rooster has been appointed by Clink Hostels to manage its UK PR to help launch its newest property, Clink i Lár, in central Dublin.

Rooster will work together with Clink’s marketing team to not only promote the newest addition to its portfolio opening this September, but also to drive overall awareness of the hospitality brand in the UK.

Rooster will leverage its media relations experience across the travel, consumer and business sectors to position the new hostel as a community-focused, stylish and affordable accommodation option for Brits travelling to Ireland’s capital, as well as increasing its share of voice within the media on hospitality industry insights and trends.

Rooster