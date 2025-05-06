Rooster chosen by Meet Blackpool

Independent PR & communications agency, Rooster, has been appointed by Meet Blackpool, the North-West coastal town’s conference bureau, to promote its MICE offering.

Rooster will help raise awareness of the British seaside resort as an attractive conference and events destination among corporate decision-makers, event planners and the wider MICE community.

The brief will see Rooster deliver a proactive press office and media relations strategy, with a focus on content generation and spokespeople profiling via thought-leadership and case studies, as well as social media support.