 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Rooster chosen by Meet Blackpool

By Rob Lock
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Independent PR & communications agency, Rooster, has been appointed by Meet Blackpool, the North-West coastal town’s conference bureau, to promote its MICE offering.

Rooster will help raise awareness of the British seaside resort as an attractive conference and events destination among corporate decision-makers, event planners and the wider MICE community.

The brief will see Rooster deliver a proactive press office and media relations strategy, with a focus on content generation and spokespeople profiling via thought-leadership and case studies, as well as social media support.

Rooster