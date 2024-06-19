Rooster chosen by MuteBox

Rooster has been appointed by MuteBox, manufacturers of design-led, versatile workspaces, to manage its communication needs and support its ambitious growth plans in the UK.

Drawing on its fusion of consumer brand storytelling, property specialism and broad b2b corporate narratives, Rooster will be building the MuteBox brand as the de facto option for those seeking to futureproof the working environment for the needs of hybrid and in-office employees. Tactical execution spans thought leadership, business profiling, and the MuteBox social media channels.