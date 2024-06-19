 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rooster chosen by MuteBox

By Rob Lock
6 hours ago
Rooster has been appointed by MuteBox, manufacturers of design-led, versatile workspaces, to manage its communication needs and support its ambitious growth plans in the UK.

Drawing on its fusion of consumer brand storytelling, property specialism and broad b2b corporate narratives, Rooster will be building the MuteBox brand as the de facto option for those seeking to futureproof the working environment for the needs of hybrid and in-office employees. Tactical execution spans thought leadership, business profiling, and the MuteBox social media channels.

