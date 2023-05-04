 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Rooster chosen by Rail Online

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Rooster has been appointed by international rail ticketing platform, Rail Online, which launches today in the UK.

Founded in 2019 by James Dunne, Rail Online allows Brits to book UK, European, and North American rail travel via one platform. Customers can currently book tickets with National Rail (UK), SCNF (France, including Eurostar), Amtrak (US), and VIA Rail (Canada), with further networks to follow, including Trenitalia (Italy), which will be introduced to the platform in the weeks following launch.

Rooster