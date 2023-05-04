Rooster chosen by Rail Online

Rooster has been appointed by international rail ticketing platform, Rail Online, which launches today in the UK.

Founded in 2019 by James Dunne, Rail Online allows Brits to book UK, European, and North American rail travel via one platform. Customers can currently book tickets with National Rail (UK), SCNF (France, including Eurostar), Amtrak (US), and VIA Rail (Canada), with further networks to follow, including Trenitalia (Italy), which will be introduced to the platform in the weeks following launch.