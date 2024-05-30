Rooster chosen by Winged Boots

Rooster has been appointed by UK travel company Winged Boots.

Briefed with communicating the exclusive and discreet Winged Boots’ proposition to Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, Rooster’s strategic comms plan will capitalise on the travel specialist’s uniquely curated approach to delivering travel experiences with a crafted, next-level luxury edge.

Rooster’s integrated brief spans luxury consumer comms, incentive travel PR, corporate profiling, thought leadership and brand partnerships.