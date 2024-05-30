 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rooster chosen by Winged Boots

By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
Rooster has been appointed by UK travel company Winged Boots.

Briefed with communicating the exclusive and discreet Winged Boots’ proposition to Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, Rooster’s strategic comms plan will capitalise on the travel specialist’s uniquely curated approach to delivering travel experiences with a crafted, next-level luxury edge.

Rooster’s integrated brief spans luxury consumer comms, incentive travel PR, corporate profiling, thought leadership and brand partnerships.

