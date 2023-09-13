 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Rooster chosen by Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa

By Rob Lock
47 mins ago
Rooster has been appointed by soon-to-open luxury all inclusive hotel, Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa to manage its UK PR.

Rooster will work as an extension of Wyndham Grand Barbados marketing team to launch the resort to media and generate visibility across the UK. They will manage the resort’s ongoing press office, brand partnerships, events, and media stays for what is the first Wyndham Grand property in Barbados, and the largest all-inclusive resort on the island.