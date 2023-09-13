Rooster chosen by Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa

Rooster has been appointed by soon-to-open luxury all inclusive hotel, Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa to manage its UK PR.

Rooster will work as an extension of Wyndham Grand Barbados marketing team to launch the resort to media and generate visibility across the UK. They will manage the resort’s ongoing press office, brand partnerships, events, and media stays for what is the first Wyndham Grand property in Barbados, and the largest all-inclusive resort on the island.