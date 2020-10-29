Rooster chosen to launch THE OZEN COLLECTION

Rooster has been appointed by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts hospitality group as its partner PR agency to handle the UK launch and ongoing promotion of THE OZEN COLLECTION.

The PR remit includes launching The OZEN COLLECTION brand to UK consumers, as well as handling promotion for all forthcoming resort openings. Rooster will also be responsible for generating coverage in national, regional, local and specialist consumer media, as well as reaching targeted audiences through high profile influencer partnerships.