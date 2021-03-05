 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rooster onboard to steer PR programme for Borrow A Boat

By Tahmina Mannan
59 mins ago
news@responsesource.com
Borrow a Boat

Rooster has been appointed by boat hire and yacht charter platform, Borrow A Boat, to lead a comprehensive PR programme to drive brand awareness and increase bookings.

Rooster has been tasked with delivering a comprehensive PR programme, focused on generating top-tier online coverage to help drive SEO, increase traffic and, ultimately, bookings. The agency will utilise its strong relationships with travel and lifestyle media, along with specialist yachting and boating titles, to get press on board with Borrow A Boat’s unique proposition.

Tags:
Rooster