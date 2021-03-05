Rooster onboard to steer PR programme for Borrow A Boat

Rooster has been appointed by boat hire and yacht charter platform, Borrow A Boat, to lead a comprehensive PR programme to drive brand awareness and increase bookings.

Rooster has been tasked with delivering a comprehensive PR programme, focused on generating top-tier online coverage to help drive SEO, increase traffic and, ultimately, bookings. The agency will utilise its strong relationships with travel and lifestyle media, along with specialist yachting and boating titles, to get press on board with Borrow A Boat’s unique proposition.