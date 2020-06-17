 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rooster to jump-start PR and marketing for Surge Fitness in the UK

By Tahmina Mannan
38 mins ago
news@responsesource.com
Surge

Surge has chosen Rooster as its partner PR agency for the upcoming launch of two EMS studios.

Tasked with launching two studios in Bank and Fleet Street and educating UK consumers about EMS training, Rooster will implement an integrated PR, social and digital marketing strategy to build awareness of the Surge brand and help build its membership base.

Rooster will be responsible for generating coverage for Surge in national, regional, local and specialist consumer media, as well as reaching targeted audiences through influencer partnerships, social media campaigns, and direct to consumer activations.

