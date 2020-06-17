Rooster to jump-start PR and marketing for Surge Fitness in the UK

Surge has chosen Rooster as its partner PR agency for the upcoming launch of two EMS studios.

Tasked with launching two studios in Bank and Fleet Street and educating UK consumers about EMS training, Rooster will implement an integrated PR, social and digital marketing strategy to build awareness of the Surge brand and help build its membership base.

Rooster will be responsible for generating coverage for Surge in national, regional, local and specialist consumer media, as well as reaching targeted audiences through influencer partnerships, social media campaigns, and direct to consumer activations.