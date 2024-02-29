Rory Sheehan joins Place North West from Newsquest
Place North West has appointed Rory Sheehan as senior reporter. Rory will be covering the North West and North Wales property scene.
Rory joins from his digital reporter role at Newsquest where he also served as a local democracy reporter for Wrexham and Flintshire.
Recent news related to Place North West
Recent news related to Rory Sheehan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rory Sheehan
-
Place North West
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story