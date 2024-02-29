 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rory Sheehan joins Place North West from Newsquest

Place North West
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Place North West has appointed Rory Sheehan as senior reporter. Rory will be covering the North West and North Wales property scene.

Rory joins from his digital reporter role at Newsquest where he also served as a local democracy reporter for Wrexham and Flintshire.

