Rowena Henley goes Freelance
Bustle UK‘s news & features editor Rowena Henley has left the title to go freelance.
Rowena writes about and would like to receive contributions on topics including pop culture, politics, health, travel, theatre and social justice issues.
She can be contacted via rowena.henley@gmail.com.
