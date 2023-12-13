 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Roy Martin to launch Bournemouth One radio in January

Bournemouth-One
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bournemouth One, a local radio station and news service aimed at residents within Bournemouth and the surrounding area, will launch in January.

Founded by producer and designer Sophie Greenwood and RadioToday owner Roy Martin, the radio station will focus on local news, events, weather and traffic information. Also working on the radio is Andy Diprose, formerly head of news at Chiltern Radio.

Bournemouth One is launching online initially and will broadcast on DAB frequencies in the future.

Bournemouth One Roy Martin

