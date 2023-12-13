Roy Martin to launch Bournemouth One radio in January

Bournemouth One, a local radio station and news service aimed at residents within Bournemouth and the surrounding area, will launch in January.

Founded by producer and designer Sophie Greenwood and RadioToday owner Roy Martin, the radio station will focus on local news, events, weather and traffic information. Also working on the radio is Andy Diprose, formerly head of news at Chiltern Radio.

Bournemouth One is launching online initially and will broadcast on DAB frequencies in the future.