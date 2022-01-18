 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Rugby League World returns to print and hires editor

Rugby League World
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
Rugby League World magazine has appointed Lorraine Marsden as editor. Lorraine was previously part of the editorial team at the publication and will also be remaining in her role as assistant editor of sister publication Rugby League Express.

Rugby League World is now back in print after nearly two years away due to the ongoing pandemic. With three Rugby League World Cups scheduled for later this year – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – they are aiming  to continue their coverage of the game across the globe as well as offering in-depth and unique previews to the tournaments.

