Rugby League World returns to print and hires editor
Rugby League World magazine has appointed Lorraine Marsden as editor. Lorraine was previously part of the editorial team at the publication and will also be remaining in her role as assistant editor of sister publication Rugby League Express.
Rugby League World is now back in print after nearly two years away due to the ongoing pandemic. With three Rugby League World Cups scheduled for later this year – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – they are aiming to continue their coverage of the game across the globe as well as offering in-depth and unique previews to the tournaments.
