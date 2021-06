Rule 5 has been appointed by Trafford Golf Centre and Dino Falls Adventure Golf to deliver a new PR brief.

The MediaCityUK-based agency will be supporting across PR, communications and social media. Work is already underway, with Rule 5 implementing a new strategy around the reopening of venues following lockdown closures. They will also be responsible for delivering a sustained media relations campaign for both attractions, building both regional and national awareness of the brand.