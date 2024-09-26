Rumpus adds two tech clients to B2B portfolio

Rumpus has been appointed by cross-border payments provider Bruc Bond and analytics growth specialist Anumana.

For Bruc Bond, Rumpus will aim to amplify its service offerings across the industry, increase brand awareness, and enhance the company’s stakeholder engagement. For Anumana, the agency will lead a targeted press campaign aimed at highlighting its unique value proposition and showcasing how its data transformation service can drive business growth for SMEs.

Rumpus has also hired Laura Cameron and Izzy Rylance as account managers.