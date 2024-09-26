 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Rumpus adds two tech clients to B2B portfolio

Rumpus PR
By Oswin Knuckles
23 hours ago
Rumpus has been appointed by cross-border payments provider Bruc Bond and analytics growth specialist Anumana.

For Bruc Bond, Rumpus will aim to amplify its service offerings across the industry, increase brand awareness, and enhance the company’s stakeholder engagement. For Anumana, the agency will lead a targeted press campaign aimed at highlighting its unique value proposition and showcasing how its data transformation service can drive business growth for SMEs.

Rumpus has also hired Laura Cameron and Izzy Rylance as account managers.

